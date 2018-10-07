Mendy returns for Man City in top of the table Liverpool clash

Pulse.ng logo
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recalled left-back Benjamin Mendy for his side's top of the table Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(AFP)

The French World Cup winner had been in brilliant form for the Premier League champions prior to being sidelined by a foot injury for the past month.

Mendy also angered Guardiola by turning up late for a treatment session the day after attending a boxing bout in London a fortnight ago.

However, with Guardiola short of options at the back with auxiliary left-back Fabian Delph also ruled out by injury, Mendy has been given the chance to make amends.

Guardiola makes four changes in all from City's 2-1 Champions League win at Hoffenheim with Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones also returning at the expense of Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

There is no place in the City squad, though, for Kevin De Bruyne despite his return to training this week.

Liverpool make two changes from the side beaten at Napoli in midweek as captain Jordan Henderson returns for the injured Naby Keita and Dejan Lovren replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence with Joe Gomez switching to right-back.

