Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Memphis Depay celebrates 5M Instagram with rap and Cigar

Depay drops some bars to celebrate 5M Instagram followers

Memphis Depay has set a new standard of celebrating Instagram followers with his latest video.

  • Published:
Memphis Depay play Memphis Depay went viral after his rap video (Instagram/Memphis Depay )

Lyon forward Memphis Depay dropped some rap bars to go with a custom made cigar as he celebrated having 5m follower on popular social media network Instagram on Sunday, November 25.

The 25-year-old forward is known to be a controversial personality during his time in the Premier League with Manchester United and his recent endeavours venturing into the world of rap has made him a viral sensation.

Memphis who was in action as Lyon beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in a French Ligue 1 game on Friday, November 23 through a Jason Denayer goal.

=T21: Olympique Lyonnais and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay — 7.5. play Memphis Depay has been in good form for the Netherlands this season (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

 

He took to his Instagram account to bust some rhymes in a well composed rap song wearing a custom made jacket to celebrate his achievement.

In a series of post on his official account, Depay was proud to achieve the milestone and teased the video accordingly.

Lyon's forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring during the Ligue 1 football match against Troyes at The Aube Stadium in Troyes on October 22, 2017 play Memphis Depay is also doing well this season at Lyon (AFP)

 

Depay raps on Instagram

His first post said, "5 MILLION FOLLOWERS!", followed by "Cooking up...Dinner to be served at 5pm GMT!"

He eventually released the video with a caption, "I bet this freestyle’s going viral! Thank you to my supporters for helping me hit 5 million followers!."

 

The video has since produced over 800,000 thousand views as at the time of this report with several teammates, international and Nigerian artists commenting underneath the post complimenting his work.

Memphis Depay play Memphis Depay has good rap skills (Instagram/Memphis Depay )

 

Depay is expected to return to action when Lyon take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their fifth UEFA Champions League game scheduled for Tuesday, November 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons boss Dennerby says Nigeria will not underestimate...bullet
2 5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nationsbullet
3 Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinalsbullet

Related Articles

Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit
Football Dutch defeat piles pressure on Loew and misfiring Germany
Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Football Netherlands eye Nations League finals after handing France first post-World Cup defeat
Football Koeman's Netherlands claim friendly draw in Belgium
Football Denayer sends Lyon second by clinching tense derby win

Football

Aymeric Laporte has been an ever-present for Manchester City in the Champions and Premier League this season
Football Laporte set to show France what they are missing in Lyon
Sergio Ramos sharply divides opinion but he is essential to Real Madrid
Football Ramos in spotlight again but Madrid need him more than ever
 
Football Contrasting challenges for former African champions
Zimbabwe stars Willard Katsande (L) and Khama Billiat are key figures for CAF Confederation Cup hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa
Football Stade Abidjan seek more CAF glory 52 years after winning final
X
Advertisement