Depay drops some bars to celebrate 5M Instagram followers

Lyon forward Memphis Depay dropped some rap bars to go with a custom made cigar as he celebrated having 5m follower on popular social media network Instagram on Sunday, November 25.

The 25-year-old forward is known to be a controversial personality during his time in the Premier League with Manchester United and his recent endeavours venturing into the world of rap has made him a viral sensation.

Memphis who was in action as Lyon beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in a French Ligue 1 game on Friday, November 23 through a Jason Denayer goal.

He took to his Instagram account to bust some rhymes in a well composed rap song wearing a custom made jacket to celebrate his achievement.

In a series of post on his official account, Depay was proud to achieve the milestone and teased the video accordingly.

Depay raps on Instagram

His first post said, "5 MILLION FOLLOWERS!", followed by "Cooking up...Dinner to be served at 5pm GMT!"

He eventually released the video with a caption, "I bet this freestyle’s going viral! Thank you to my supporters for helping me hit 5 million followers!."

The video has since produced over 800,000 thousand views as at the time of this report with several teammates, international and Nigerian artists commenting underneath the post complimenting his work.