Meet the Super Eagles stars who could make their debut against Algeria

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

The three-time African champions could have some new faces in their squad for the match against Algeria.

These four players will hope to make their Super Eagles debut against Algeria
These four players will hope to make their Super Eagles debut against Algeria

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro faces a selection dilemma when Nigeria face Algeria in their highly anticipated friendly match later this month.

The Portuguese tactician has called up 25 players for the encounter, which will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

While he will be without some star players like Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, and Umar Sadiq, Peseiro will still be able to call on the services of a lot of the regulars.

However, he is also likely to give some players their international debut in the game. Pulse Sports look at the four players that could make their Super Eagles bow against Algeria.

Ebube Duru is the only home-based star in the squad and will be eager to make a lasting impression that will strengthen the case of domestic players.

For a very long time, there has been a clamour for domestic players' representation in the Super Eagles squad. Still, they have had few chances due to their disappointing displays when given opportunities.

Ebube Duru
Ebube Duru Pulse Nigeria

Duru has the chance to change this with a good showing against Algeria if he gets to play. An adventurous left-back, Duru played a key role in the Rivers United team that won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season, scoring three goals and recording one assist.

With Zaidu Sanusi being the only recognised left-back in the Super Eagles squad, Duru could get his chance on Tuesday.

Like Duru, Godwin Saviour also got invited after several players pulled out of the squad. The 26-year-old was in the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

In that same squad, there were Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi. While Iheanacho and Awoniyi have gone to play for the national team, this will be Saviour's first chance.

Godwin-Saviour
Godwin-Saviour Pulse Nigeria

Saviour plays for Casa Pia and has scored two goals in seven league games in the Portuguese top flight this season. He will need to take his chance, though, as he may not get another one again.

For a some time now, there have been calls for Onyedika to be called up to the Super Eagles squad. Still, coaches continued to ignore him, sticking with players warming the bench at their clubs. However, the 21-year-old has finally received his deserved call-up after joining Club Brugge.

Raphael Onyedika
Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge

Onyedika has been delivering impressive performances since his time at Midtjylland but the move to Club Brugge in the summer boosted his profile. Unless he suffers an injury, Onyedika will make his Super Eagles bow against Algeria, which will be the first of many.

Adebayo Adeleye will hope to get the nod ahead of Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho. Unlike the other three players, this is not Adeleye's first time in the Super Eagles camp. However, he is still waiting for his debut despite previous invitations.

Adebayo Adeleye
Adebayo Adeleye Pulse Nigeria

Adeleye has found it hard to dislodge Okoye and Uzoho as Nigeria's number one, but with both goalkeepers struggling for game time at their clubs, this could be Adeleye's chance to stake his claim.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list