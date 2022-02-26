Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Tunde Young
Roman Abramovich has handed over control of Chelsea Football Club due to involvement in Russia/Ukraine tensions.

Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea
Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has announced that he is stepping aside from his role at the club and relinquishing control to the trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

This big move is most likely a result of his alleged involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine due to his seemingly close personal ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Roman Abramovich is reportedly a close ally of Russia President, Vladamir Putin
Roman Abramovich is reportedly a close ally of Russia President, Vladamir Putin

A Labour MP called for him to be banned from owning property in England two days ago, including his prized possession, Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich's statement read "I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

So who are the new top dogs in Roman's absence? The Chelsea foundation trustees are made up of six high-ranking individuals in the Chelsea organisation.

Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson are the highest decision-makers at Chelsea Football Club following Abramovich's departure as it stands.

Emma Hayes is the most recognisable name there as she is the current head coach of the Chelsea women's team and was recently named the best manager in the world for female football.

Chelsea Women manager. Emma Hayes
Chelsea Women manager. Emma Hayes

Bruce Buck is the current chairman of Chelsea Football Club and has been since 2004, although he joined in 2003 as a director, the same year Roman Abramovich became the owner.

Club Chairman Bruce Buck has been at Chelsea since 2003
Club Chairman Bruce Buck has been at Chelsea since 2003

John Devine is a partner at a law firm, Paul Ramos is the director of finance for Chelsea, Piara Powar is the chief executive of 'Kick It Out' the anti-racism campaign which has become popular in football.

Lifelong Chelsea fan, Sir Hugh Robertson joined the Board of Trustees in 2016. Sir Hugh is the vice-chair of the British Olympic Association and former Minister for the Olympics, where he oversaw the day-to-day preparations and delivery of The London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He was also the Minister for Sport during an unprecedented period of national sporting success, including the medal haul at London 2012.

The Chelsea Charitable foundation has been in existence since 2010 and has carried out several community projects as it was created for but its trustees now have the massive responsibility of calling the shots at an institution like Chelsea Football Club.

Tunde Young Tunde Young

