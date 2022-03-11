Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Emmanuel Ayamga
At 68, footballer Papa Poloo is on trials with Ghanaian third-tier side Kwahu Fodoa with the hope of being offered a contract.

The septuagenarian will become the oldest footballer in the world, should he manage to secure a contract with the club.

Currently, 55-year-old Japanese footballer, Kazuyoshi Miura, holds the record as the oldest professional footballer.

Speaking to Saddick Adams on Angel FM, Papa Poloo said he previously played for Okwawu United and another club in Ivory Coast.

"I played for Okwawu United. I joined a club in Cote d'Ivoire after leaving Okwawu. I couldn't get any club to play for after leaving Cote d’Ivoire because of war,” he said.

"When I was in school, our teachers used to tell us that football can help us travel abroad. So I wanted to play football and travel abroad. I was progressing if not for the war I would have gone far.”

Explaining his style of play, Papa Poloo said he plays like former Black Stars forward Mohammed Poloo.

"I had the name at Concrete Stadium in Accra. My friends said I played like (Hearts of Oak and Black Stars legend) Mohammed Poloo so added Poloo to my name,” he added.

Meanwhile, Papa Poloo trains with Kwahu Fodoa in the Eastern Region as a part-time job, while also working at a pump attendant at a fuel station in Kumasi.

