Frederick Gyan plays for the youth side of Oxford City Football Club in the United Kingdom.

It looks like Asamoah Gyan is inspired by Abedi Pele who has nurtured all his three sons to take after him as footballers and has therefore committed a lot of resources in laying down the foundation for his development.

Baby Jet as he is affectionately called has enrolled the first of his three children with his ex-wife Gifty in the youth team of Oxford City Football Club.

Asamoah Gyan's son Frederick Gyan

Frederick Gyan is sighted in a picture with his teammates and it seems he is enjoying the beautiful game and he could play it up to the highest level like his dad.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Gyan also excelled at the club level playing for Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC.