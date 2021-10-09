RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

McTominay late show boosts Scotland's World Cup push

Scotland players celebrate against Israel

Scott McTominay's dramatic late goal gave Scotland a crucial 3-2 win against Israel in the race to qualify for the World Cup on Saturday.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay netted deep into stoppage-time to send the 50,000 crowd at rain-drenched Hampden Park into ecstasy.

Eran Zahavi had given Israel an early lead with a fine free-kick before John McGinn levelled for Steve Clarke's side. 

Munas Dabbur restored Israel's lead moments later and Scotland's Lyndon Dykes had a penalty saved by Ofir Marciano just before the interval.

Dykes made amends with the VAR-awarded equaliser and McTominay bundled in a McGinn corner to complete the comeback.

Scotland remain in second place in Group F on 14 points behind runaway leaders Denmark ahead of a trip to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

"The first goal puts us on the back foot and makes it a longer night, with no real control of the game in the first half," Clarke said.

"In the second half we played at our intensity and eventually we got the winning goal, although we left it a bit late for everyone's blood pressure.

"We can enjoy ourselves, but not too much because that is one of the cup finals out of the way, now we have to dust ourselves down and go against the Faroes."

Israel had taken the lead in the fifth minute when PSV Eindhoven striker Zahavi picked himself up after being fouled and curled his free-kick high past Craig Gordon.

McGinn equalised in the 29th minute with a fine finish after good work by captain Andy Robertson.

Scotland were still celebrating when a free-kick from Israel captain Bibras Natcho caused chaos and the unmarked Dabbur converted from close-range in the 31st minute.

There was more angst to come for Scotland after Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour was felled by Natcho just inside the Israel area.

Dykes drove the penalty straight at Israel keeper Marciano, who saved with his left foot.

Scotland started the second half with some purpose and added pace and Dykes had the ball in the net in the 54th minute from a Robertson cross.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ruled it out initially, perhaps thinking the striker's foot was too high as Ofri Arad challenged, but eventually he ran over to his pitchside monitor and awarded the goal.

In a thrilling finale, Scotland pushed for the winner and McTominay bundled in McGinn's corner to move Clarke's men one step closer to a World Cup play-off spot.

