TRANSFERS

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 23-year-old's relationship with the French giants is said to now be completely broken.

Kylian-Mbappe
Kylian-Mbappe

New reports have emerged that the relationship between Kylian Mbappe and French champions Paris Saint-Germain is completely broken.

Read Also

The Parisien club are said to be aware that the 2018 World Cup winner has been planning his exit from the Parc des Princes for January 2023, with PSG ready to work with Mbappe.

Mbappe is said to consider PSG as having betrayed him according to MARCA.

In July, PSG and Mbappe had already agreed to 'collaborate' with conditions, ruling out a move to highly-favoured Real Madrid.

Restrictions in the conversations between the two parties have been very clear in the talks: anywhere but the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. So far, only Liverpool, who have already tried in this 2022, could be the only feasible destination for the Frenchman.

During the contract renewal in the summer, PSG's sporting management made was reported to have made Mbappe a series of promises, most of them unfeasible, to get him to sign and renew until 2024.

The 23-year-old eventually extended his contract until 2025.

Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 12 games across all competitions for PSG this season, but has suffered a strained relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar
Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 12 games across all competitions for PSG this season, but has suffered a strained relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar Twitter

The player, in fact, agreed to pose with a shirt with a '5' at the end, instead of a '4', as a sign of good disposition and gratitude to his city team.

The France international is to still be interested in playing for the Florentino Perez-led Madrid club, and only said no earlier because he was 'politically pressured.'

According to his circle of trust, the money he is being paid in Paris does not matter to him, and he wouldn't hesitate to give it back and return to a dynamic of 'pure soccer.'

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid reacts to this new scenario developments.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi snubs Ronaldo as he selects his Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi snubs Ronaldo as he selects his Ballon d'Or winner

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

John Obi Mikel and Jose Mourinho

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea