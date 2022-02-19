'Mbappe Who?,' and other reactions as fans hail Bukayo Saka after scoring in Arsenal's smooth win against Brentford

Emile Smith-Rowe opened the scoring for the Gunners early in the second half before Bukayo Saka's impressive strike sealed all three points after a swift counter attacking move from Mikel Arteta's men.

Following Arsenal's important victory which drew them level with 5th placed West Ham - who were held to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against Newcastle earlier on Saturday, Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise the brilliance of their young star attacker Saka.