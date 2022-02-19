WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mbappe Who?,' and other reactions as fans hail Bukayo Saka after scoring in Arsenal's smooth win against Brentford

David Ben
Bukayo Saka stole the headlines for Arsenal after his decisive goal ensured the Gunners victory against Brentford on Saturday afternoon

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win against Bretford at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday.

Emile Smith-Rowe opened the scoring for the Gunners early in the second half before Bukayo Saka's impressive strike sealed all three points after a swift counter attacking move from Mikel Arteta's men.

Following Arsenal's important victory which drew them level with 5th placed West Ham - who were held to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against Newcastle earlier on Saturday, Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise the brilliance of their young star attacker Saka.

Here are some reactions from Twitter below:

