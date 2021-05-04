RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe only fit for the bench as PSG aim to stun Man City

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Big miss: Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough for a place on the Paris Saint-Germain bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Manchester City

Big miss: Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough for a place on the Paris Saint-Germain bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Manchester City Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
Big miss: Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough for a place on the Paris Saint-Germain bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Manchester City AFP

Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough for a place on the Paris Saint-Germain bench as the French champions attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Mbappe is suffering from a calf strain that saw him miss Saturday's 2-1 win over Lens which kept PSG in the Ligue 1 title race.

The absence of the French World Cup winner from the start is a huge blow to PSG's hopes of reaching the final for a second consecutive season.

City manager Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that started in Paris six days ago as the Premier League leaders aim to reach the final for the first time in their history.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho come in for Joao Cancelo and Rodri as Guardiola makes nine changes from the team that moved to the brink of a third English title in four years with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling is again relegated to the bench with Guardiola opting for a flexible front three of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Starting line-ups:

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho (capt), Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)

Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

afp

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)