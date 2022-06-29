Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

On Wednesday, June 29 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dropped their new home jersey for the 2022/23 football season.
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all model the new PSG home jersey.
The new PSG home was designed by international sports brand Nike their sponsors.
The new kit also comes with the unveiling of a new sponsor, Qatar Airways.
Marc Armstrong Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain said that the announcement of a new jersey partner is a milestone for the club.
Despite rumors that the PSG frontline will be broken up during the transfer window, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all model the new home jersey.
