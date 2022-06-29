Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

Tosin Abayomi
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all model the new PSG home jersey.

On Wednesday, June 29 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dropped their new home jersey for the 2022/23 football season.

The new PSG home was designed by international sports brand Nike their sponsors.

The new kit also comes with the unveiling of a new sponsor, Qatar Airways.

Marc Armstrong Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain said that the announcement of a new jersey partner is a milestone for the club.

Despite rumors that the PSG frontline will be broken up during the transfer window, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all model the new home jersey.

