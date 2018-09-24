Pulse.ng logo
Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban

France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe will sit out one further league game for Paris Saint-Germain after losing an appeal against a three-match suspension Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was one of the stars of the World Cup, but let his temper get the better of him against Nimes on September 1. play

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was one of the stars of the World Cup, but let his temper get the better of him against Nimes on September 1.

(AFP)

Mbappe, 19, was handed the sanction for lashing out in retaliation at Teji Savanier during a feisty 4-2 win at Nimes on September 1.

Savanier was handed a four-match ban for his role in the incident, a sanction that was also confirmed following appeals by both players, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

Mbappe, who is being tipped to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in December, notably on account of his performances for Les Bleus in Russia last summer, has served two of his three matches so far.

He sat out a 4-0 home win over Saint Etienne and again on Sunday as PSG beat Rennes 3-1 away to reinforce their lead at the top of the table.

Mbappe will sit out PSG's next league outing, at home to Reims on Wednesday, and will be eligible to return for PSG's trip to Nice on Saturday.

He did play and score in PSG's Champions League defeat at Liverpool last Tuesday as the suspension does not cover European games.

PSG hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lille after six league games of the season.

