Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

Mbappe, who led France to within a penalty shootout of winning back-to-back World Cups with eight goals in seven matches, was quick to call out Le Graet's statements about Zidane as disrespectful in a tweet to his 11.3 million followers.

Zidane won a World Cup, and a UEFA Euro Championship with France and scored three goals in two World Cup finals with the national team earning him idol status to football fans all around the country, and the support he has gathered in the face of Le Graet’s statement is not at all surprising.

"I don't give a toss" - FFF President Le Graet

Le Graet had commented to journalists at RMC Sport concerning Zidane potentially joining Brazil as a manager that have drawn widespread criticism. Now, Mbappe’s tweet has added to the general outcry.

AFP

He stated that he didn't care where Zidane ended up in his next managerial position, but he was certain that it would not be with the France national team. He then added that he would not have even picked up the phone if Zidane called him about the job.

When asked about Zidane potentially joining Brazil by journalists, he said, “Zidane to Brazil? I don’t give a toss. He can go wherever he wants, to a club or to a national team. I don’t really care about it. Did he try to ring me? Definitely not. I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone for him.”

Mbappe responds to "disrespectful" Zidane comments

Mbappe responded on Twitter by reminding Le Graet that “Zidane is France” and disrespect to the legend would not be tolerated.

His tweet read “Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that... 🤦🏽‍♂️”