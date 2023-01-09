ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kylian Mbappe has spoken out against France Football Federation's President Le Graet who made some unsavoury comments about France legend Zinedine Zidane

Kylian Mbappe criticised the comments made by France Football president Le Graet (R)
Kylian Mbappe criticised the comments made by France Football president Le Graet (R)

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has joined the chorus of voices condemning the statements made by France Football Federation boss Noel Le Graet about France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mbappe, who led France to within a penalty shootout of winning back-to-back World Cups with eight goals in seven matches, was quick to call out Le Graet's statements about Zidane as disrespectful in a tweet to his 11.3 million followers.

Zidane won a World Cup, and a UEFA Euro Championship with France and scored three goals in two World Cup finals with the national team earning him idol status to football fans all around the country, and the support he has gathered in the face of Le Graet&rsquo;s statement is not at all surprising.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Le Graet had commented to journalists at RMC Sport concerning Zidane potentially joining Brazil as a manager that have drawn widespread criticism. Now, Mbappe&rsquo;s tweet has added to the general outcry.&nbsp;

FFF President Le Graet is under pressure to apologise for his comments
FFF President Le Graet is under pressure to apologise for his comments AFP

He stated that he didn't care where Zidane ended up in his next managerial position, but he was certain that it would not be with the France national team. He then added that he would not have even picked up the phone if Zidane called him about the job.

When asked about Zidane potentially joining Brazil by journalists, he said, &ldquo;Zidane to Brazil? I don&rsquo;t give a toss. He can go wherever he wants, to a club or to a national team. I don&rsquo;t really care about it. Did he try to ring me? Definitely not. I wouldn&rsquo;t have even picked up the phone for him.&rdquo;

Mbappe responded on Twitter by reminding Le Graet that &ldquo;Zidane is France&rdquo; and disrespect to the legend would not be tolerated.&nbsp;

His tweet read &ldquo;Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that... 🤦🏽‍♂️&rdquo;

There has been no response from the FFF President, but he might eventually have to bow to pressure and apologise for his misguided statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

    Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

  • Kylian Mbappe criticised the comments made by France Football president Le Graet (R)

    Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

  • Ogenyi Onazi of Nigeria during the International Friendly Länderspiel match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 2 June 2018

    Ogenyi Onazi set to sign for a new club

Recommended articles

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

Ogenyi Onazi set to sign for a new club

Ogenyi Onazi set to sign for a new club

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Levski Sofia terminate the contract of their Super Eagles star

Levski Sofia terminate the contract of their Super Eagles star

Super Eagles will never miss the World Cup again - Labour Party's Datti Baba-Ahmed promises new dawn

Super Eagles will never miss the World Cup again - Labour Party's Datti Baba-Ahmed promises new dawn

SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again