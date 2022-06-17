'I don't want this Mbappe' - Real Madrid president hits out at PSG star after 'dramatic' late snub

David Ben
Sports  >  Football

Florentino Perez has finally broken his silence, accusing Kylian Mbappe of being persuaded by 'crazy offers' that saw his Los Blancos dream change, declaring that nobody is bigger than the Spanish club

Florentino Perez hits out at Kylian Mbappe following 'dramatic' Real Madrid snub
Florentino Perez hits out at Kylian Mbappe following 'dramatic' Real Madrid snub

Real Madrid was confident of sealing a dream move for Kylian Mbappe upon his contract expiry with Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain.

The Spanish giants had targeted the 23-year-old last summer but saw their £170million rebuffed by the Qatari-owned side.

Mbappé signed a highly lucrative extension with PSG until 2025 after he snubbing La Liga champions Real Madrid
Mbappé signed a highly lucrative extension with PSG until 2025 after he snubbing La Liga champions Real Madrid pulse senegal

However, Real Madrid was expected to definitely complete a deal for the 23-year-old French striker this summer, as Mbappe had publicly declared his dream to wear the white jersey of the Los Blancos.

But in a late twist, the France international dramatically signed a new, highly-lucrative three-year contract to remain in his hometown.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has now spoken out following Mbappe's eventual decision.

Florentino Perez claims Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid dream 'changed'
Florentino Perez claims Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid dream 'changed'

Speaking to Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, Perez said:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid,”

“We wanted to do it last August and they didn’t let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and 15 days before changed the situation."

“Macron called Mbappe, it makes no sense. PSG offered him to be the leader of the project, it changed everything.

“It was not easy for Mbappe to receive calls from the president of France…to tell you not to leave the club" the Los Blancos president said.

France president Emmanuel Macron also made efforts to convince Mbappe to remain in PSG beyond the summer
France president Emmanuel Macron also made efforts to convince Mbappe to remain in PSG beyond the summer pulse senegal

Perez then goes further to claim that the PSG star's dream had changed because of the crazy offers that were offered to him in Qatar, with the Parisans desperate attempt to keep hold of their French superstar.

“Then (you) go to Qatar (PSG are bankrolled by Qatari Sports Investment, a subsidiary of the country’s sovereign wealth fund) and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed." Perez said.

The Real Madrid president also claimed that the PSG star's change of immediate dream has made him see the player in a different light prior to before when he believed Mbappe was hellbent on becoming the next Galacticos.

“I didn’t see the same Kylian Mbappe that we wanted. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

Kylian Mbappe: Florenetino Perez declares that nobody is bigger than Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe: Florenetino Perez declares that nobody is bigger than Real Madrid. pulse senegal

“This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream.' Perez said.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid would have seen him follow in the footsteps of world superstars that have been recruited by Perez including Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Kaka, Ronaldo Delima, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and a host of others.

Perez who is one of the most influential club presidents in European symbol also went ahead to declare an already-known fact about Real Madrid and its iconic gargantuan status, while aiming a sly dig at Mbappe.

“Here, no one is bigger than Real Madrid. It won’t change.” he said.

