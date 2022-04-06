PREMIER LEAGUE

Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Izuchukwu Akawor
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi featured for 90 minutes as Burnley edged Everton in a five-goal thriller at Turf Moor

Another bad day at the office for Alex Iwobi and Everton.
Alex Iwobi was on for 90 minutes as Everton suffered a third consecutive loss after a 3-2 win for Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley came from behind to snatch all three points as Everton moved ever closer to that dreaded relegation zone.

Nigeria's Iwobi was handed his second consecutive start in the PL by Frank Lampard as they faced the Clarets in the relegation battle.

But it didn't inspire the Toffees as Nathan Collins gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute before two penalties from Richarlison turned the game in Everton's favour heading into the break.

Richarlison netted two penalties but they were still not enough to save Everton.
After the break, both sides continued to push to add to the scoreline, but the hosts will score the next goal in the game as Jay Rodriguez tucked home from close range to draw Burnley level just before the hour mark.

Just when Lampard's side thought they had done enough to take at least a point, Corney broke their hearts when he made it 3-2 with five minutes left on the clock.

Nathan Collins celebrates the opener for Burnley
In the end, Burnley held on to end a run of four consecutive defeats while Everton have now lost each of their last three matches.

With the result, it does seem the battle to avoid the drop this season is about to be a straight fight between Everton and Burnley.

Everton is now just three points away from the relegation waters in 17th, just a point better than Burnley, who sit 18th on the table.

Next, Burnley is away at fellow relegation side Norwich City, while Everton hosts Manchester United at Goodison Park.

