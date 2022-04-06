Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Burnley came from behind to snatch all three points as Everton moved ever closer to that dreaded relegation zone.

Nigeria's Iwobi was handed his second consecutive start in the PL by Frank Lampard as they faced the Clarets in the relegation battle.

But it didn't inspire the Toffees as Nathan Collins gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute before two penalties from Richarlison turned the game in Everton's favour heading into the break.

After the break, both sides continued to push to add to the scoreline, but the hosts will score the next goal in the game as Jay Rodriguez tucked home from close range to draw Burnley level just before the hour mark.

Just when Lampard's side thought they had done enough to take at least a point, Corney broke their hearts when he made it 3-2 with five minutes left on the clock.

In the end, Burnley held on to end a run of four consecutive defeats while Everton have now lost each of their last three matches.

What does the result mean for the two teams and the relegation battle?

With the result, it does seem the battle to avoid the drop this season is about to be a straight fight between Everton and Burnley.

Everton is now just three points away from the relegation waters in 17th, just a point better than Burnley, who sit 18th on the table.