PSG 'fire' Mauricio Pochettino after just 18 months in charge with successor already in place

The French giants are in the process of making major changes to the club after securing a new blockbuster contract for their French star man - Kylian Mbappe, with the attacker reported to have been given new influence over the club and its major decisions.

AFP

Pochettino's future had already been in doubt, weeks before PSG made the announcement of his sacking via their official twitter page.

As part of Mbappe's shock new deal, sporting director Leonardo has already departed, and Pochettino was always poised to be the next in line to be shown the exit door with the Parisans reportedly set to pay him €15 million as compensation.

Pochettino had already hinted at tension with the Parisians board after his shortcomings this season, and even claimed the club was 'impatient'.

The former Tottenham boss won the Ligue 1 title as many expected but failed to deliver the in-demand Champions League trophy, exiting the tournament in embarrassing fashion following Real Madrid's comeback win, despite having a star-studded line-up featuring Neymar, Lionel Messi and of course Kylian Mbappe.

Christophe Galtierset to become Pochettino's successor

The 50-year-old Argentine coach will reportedly be replaced with French manager and former Nice boss - Christophe Galtier.

The Ligue 1 champions have reached an agreement with Nice and Galtier, with an official announcement expected in the coming days as per ESPN

Imago

PSG will pay a fee of around €10 million to Nice, where Galtier still had two years left in his contract.

The 55-year-old will sign a two- year contract with an additional year option.

Galtier will be reunited at PSG with Luis Campos, the club's new sporting director who was at Lille when Galtier won the league in 2021.

Zinedine Zidane was the preferred option for the Emir of Qatar, who owns the Paris club, but the former Real Madrid manager rejected approaches to take on the project with PSG.