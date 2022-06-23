TRANSFERS

Chelsea show interest in Juventus star de Ligt

David Ben
Chelsea are set to launch a bid for the Juventus defender as part of their major defensive reinforcements this summer according to reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is the latest name to be linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge under the Todd Boehly-led Blues.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender has a £103m (€120m) release clause in his Juventus contract, which is due to expire in 2024, and the club will only entertain offers close to that mark.

It's also no secret that Chelsea are looking for defensive reinforcements in this transfer window, having seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave upon the expiration of their contracts.

However, a latest report as per Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, claims that the Blues are very interested in the Netherlands international.

"It's good news for Chelsea that this situation has been sorted out as they can really now press play when it comes to signing players.

We know they want to sign a centre-back because Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have left.

"Sky Italy are telling us that they're very interested in signing Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

His situation is a little bit complicated as he still has two years left on his contract but Chelsea would like to sign him. He has a release clause which is around €120m - there's no way Chelsea would pay that sort of money for him." Kaveh was quoted saying on Sky Sports via Sky Italy.

Juventus paid an initial fee of €75m (£67.8m) across five financial years to Ajax for De Ligt in 2019, making him the most expensive defender in Italian top-flight history.

Since then, he has played 87 times for Juve in Serie A, winning the championship in the 2019/20 season.

