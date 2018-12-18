Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been crowned the winner of the 2018 Golden Boy award as he beat Liverpool right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold to the coveted prize on Monday, December 17.

The Golden Boy award is given to the best young player in Europe and to the surprise of many de Ligt emerged the winner.

The 19-year-old defender had a very good season with Ajax is the Eredivisie, he also played a crucial role for the Netherlands national team as they qualified for the knockout stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe who won the award in 2017 was not nominated for the award this year despite his outstanding season for both club and country. Matthijs de Ligt

Asides Alexander Arnold, other top contenders that de Ligt beat to the award are attacking trio Roma's Justin Kluivert, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, and AC Milan star Patrick Cutrone.

De Ligt has been tipped for greatness following his debut in 2016 and at a young age is regarded as one of the best defenders in world football.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and other top teams in Europe.

Due to his composure on the ball and the ability to remain calm under pressure, with the confidence he shows when he brings the ball out from the back to midfield, De Ligt’s style of play has been compared to Gerrard Pique as Barcelona have been linked to a move.

The youngster joins the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney, and Raheem Sterling among the players to have lifted the Golden Boy award.