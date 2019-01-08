Mathias Pogba has stated that Jose Mourinho was a problem to his brother Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Pogba was brought into Manchester United from Juventus for a hefty price of £89million but struggled to consistently recreate some of the performances that saw him ranked as one of the best midfielders in world football.

The 25-year-old has put in dominant performances since the appointment on Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In a report by the French radio station RMC, Mathias stated the reason why his brother did not produce dominantly blaming Mourinho as an attention grabber.

Mathias hinted that a poor relationship between the duo could have cost Manchester United solid performances from Pogba.

He said, “In the locker room, outside the locker room, everything.

“From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention.

“Paul doesn't even calculate that aspect. You respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will make you big matches.”

Pogba’s four goals in his last three games has seen him justify reports of playing at his best as previous reports suggested that after Mourinho stripped him of the captaincy their relationship broke down.

The French 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to return to action when Manchester United travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, January 12.