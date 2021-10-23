Match Preview: Enyimba vs Diambars FC

Diambars were the better side in the first half in Senegal and would have scored a goal but they were denied by the impressive Olorunleke Ojo who made his competitive debut for Enyimba and he will probably play his first home game on Sunday

Finidi George is expected to make little or no change to the side that started in Senegal. He may decide to start Gabriel Orok and Cyril Olisema, two players who made the difference offensively for Enyimba and he may stick to Somiari Alalibo and Adekunle Adeleke at center back

Diambars are a dangerous side when counter attacking and will rely on the attacking trio of Mboup, Faye and Diaw for goals. They have a good attack and that accounts for the number of goals they have scored in their past five games. They have scored 12 goals in the past five games and only conceded once, against Enyimba.

The former Senegalese league champions will be in the offensive and that could either be to their favor or it could hurt them as Enyimba has pacy wingers like Orok and Samuel Kalu who can quickly launch attacks. Diambars have young players who are relatively not experienced but their fitness and pace could be an issue for Finidi's men, as it happened at the Lat Dior Stadium in Senegal.

Diambars may still play their 4-3-3 formation which they deployed in the first leg while Finidi may play a more attacking style since he is at home.

Enyimba's lack of strong competitive games may see them struggle with top fitness but playing at home could be an advantage for the Elephants. Finidi will rely on Victor Mbaoma who has experience playing on the continent to keep the visitors busy.

The match is on Sunday, 24th October 2021 and kick-off time is 3:30pm at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---