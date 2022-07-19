Mastercard brings fans closer to the UEFA Champions League!

From L-R: Yosola Atere, Marketing Director, Mastercard West Africa; Kemi Lawal, winner of the Mastercard football competition; and Mastercard football ambassador, Jay-Jay Okocha, in Lagos, on Saturday, July 16 2022.
On Saturday 16 July, Mastercard, along with its football ambassador JJ Okocha, through its ‘Priceless’ campaign, rewarded one lucky Mastercard cardholder with tickets to watch a UEFA Champions League® qualifier match in the 2022/2023 season – a dream held by millions of football fans across the world.

Mastercard, in partnership with certain malls and Spar outlets across Lagos encouraged Mastercard cardholders to shop with their debit cards and scan reward codes for a chance to win the grand prize. Consolation prizes such as branded football memorabilia were also up for grabs during the competition period.

“This is such an unforgettable feeling,” said, Miss Kemi Lawal, after winning the grand prize. “I cannot wait to visit a new country, experience the best of football, and savor every moment. Nothing beats the Champions League, so it is a dream come true for me, and I am grateful to Mastercard for affording me this experience.”

Her sentiment is representative of many fans who aspire to visit a world-class football stadium and experience the game on the grandest stage.

“Football remains one of the biggest passion points for Nigerians with millions tuning in to catch their favourite teams and players. The excitement and passion they have for the sport is palpable and therefore Mastercard is connecting one lucky cardholder to an unforgettable experience filled with priceless possibilities designed to excite and inspire them,” said Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, West Africa.

Following its kick-off off in June, the UEFA Champions League features the 32 best teams in Europe, building up to the final in May 2023.

Visit mastercard.shoppaspree.com to learn more or follow @MastercardMEA on all social media channels to follow the conversation.

---

