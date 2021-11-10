Chelsea star Mason Mount struggles to speak after operation to remove teeth (video)

On Sunday, November 7th, 2021, Mount had four teeth taken out through surgery.

The 22-year-old then proceeded to post a video on his official social media channels to reveal the extent of pain he was in after the procedure. Also, he highlighted the difficulty in speaking in the hilarious video, as to ease the pain he held a pad on his cheek while sitting in the back of a car.

Pulse Nigeria

Mount said, "If I got punched right now, I wouldn't even feel it," while tapping the other side of his mouth.

A lady's voice responded, "Shall I try?"

"Yeah... no, no, no," Mount replied.

A voice from in front of the car added, "It might knock his teeth out."

"I ain't got no teeth!" the Chelsea midfielder replied instantly.

According to several reports, the Chelsea midfielder decided to have the operation as one of his wisdom tooth became infected