Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has officially been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.

Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape and assualt
Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape and assualt

The 21-year-old was arrested in January over allegations relating to his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Read Also

He was arrested again on Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching his bail, which was extended in June.

Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same female complainant.

The Manchester United forward is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The English international who has made one appearance for the Three Lions, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.

According to a report from the BBC, Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Mr Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mason Greenwood rape and assault charge statement
Mason Greenwood rape and assault charge statement Twitter/@GD10
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood Imago

She said the decision was made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.4

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," she added.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings." a statement read.

On Saturday, the Manchester United forward had been re-arrested on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of those conditions.

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence
Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence Pulse Nigeria

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Greenwood was being quizzed by cops after officers swooped on his £15,000-a-month mansion this morning.

The striker has since been waiting to discover his fate since he was first arrested in January this year.

The English international spent three nights in custody after he was arrested at his rented home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

Mason Greenwood was arrested in January on allegations of sexual assault
Mason Greenwood was arrested in January on allegations of sexual assault Pulse Sports

The 21-year-old striker was accused by his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson of rape and sexual assault which left her bruised and bloodied in a viral video she released on her social media.

Greenwood was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

He was originally due to answer his bail on April 30, but the decision was pushed back after a court hearing in June.

The English striker still remains suspended by Man United but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the recent developments.

The club were previously forced to release a statement confirming there has been no change to Greenwood’s status after rumors of his return to first-team training emerged on social media.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

“They asked us not to wear our flags - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

“They asked us not to wear our flags” - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Odemwingie is sharing his controversial views again

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God