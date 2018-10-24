Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

news

Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, October 23.

The 18-year-old who moved to the famed Real Madrid Castilla, La Fabrica Cantera in 2016 was not named in the starting line up for the encounter.

Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

Real Madrid, however, faced a difficult fight to make it three consecutive wins in their UEFA Youth League group.

The Spanish side took the lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano as early as the fifth minute through Miguel Baeza Pérez as they ended the first half with the lead.

On resumption of the halftime break Gabriel, a substitute equalised for Viktoria Plzen in the 54th minute.

After being pegged back Marvin was introduced for Real Madrid and he had an instant impact with virtually his first touch he put the Spanish side back in front in the 56th minute.

Another substitute Krátký put the visitors back level in the 58th minute before Rodrigo Rodrigues scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 62nd minute as they killed off the team from the Czech Republic.