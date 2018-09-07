Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park unveiled in Real Madrid youth

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park Real Madrid unveil Nigerian-born attacking midfielder for their youth team

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi can feature for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League after his unveiling as a second team player.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park is now officially part of the Real Madrid second team (Real Madrid)

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have unveiled Nigerian born attacking midfielder Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park as part of their youth set-up.

Marvin Olawale 18-years-old and was given birth to on March 7, 2000, in Palma de Mallorca in Spain.

His two surnames Akinlabi and Park come from his parents, his father a Nigerian while his mother is South Korean.

A statement on the Real Madrid website confirms his inclusion in the Real Madrid youth set up.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park will be a tug of war between three associations (Getty Images)

 

It reads, “An attacking-minded midfielder who is a danger when he joins the attack, his ability in one-on-one situations also makes him a threat.

“He took his first steps in the game in his native Balearic Islands and possesses a very direct style, which fully exploits his pace and power. He also has fine ability with both feet.”

Before he moved to the famed Real Madrid Castilla in 2016, Marvin had his development at various clubs sides such as Sporting Ciudad de Palma, Tranmere Rovers, Sporting Ciudad de Palma, La Salle, and Es Jonquet Penya Arrabal.

Still, in his formative years as a professional footballer, Marvin is eligible to play for three countries.

Nigeria through his father, South Korea through his mother and Spain where he was born.

play Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park is eligible to play for three different countries. (Real Madrid)

 

Based on the potential of Marvin, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick will aim to integrate him to the national team as they have done for youngsters born abroad.

However, they should expect to face stiff competition from the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Korea Football Association who will want a talent such as Marvin in their ranks.

Marvin was not named in Real Madrid squad for their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign but is expected to partake in the UEFA Youth League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagrambullet
2 Alexis Sanchez Forward's Manchester United shirt spotted in Adidas Shopbullet
3 New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technologybullet

Related Articles

Lateef Oladokun Omidiji Meet 15-yr old wonder kid who turned down America to play for Nigeria
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year
Jordan Aina Brother of Super Eagles defender signs for Chelsea
Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup final
NFF Nigeria avoid FIFA ban after Federal Government's intervention
Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent Nigeria
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chose Nigeria to play with Iwobi, Mikel
UEFA Youth League Champions League Barcelona beat Chelsea to lift title
Faustino Anjorin Nigerian-born midfielder inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup victory
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United midfielder joins CD Feirense

Football

Gavin Jeanne Seychelles coach confident his team will beat Super Eagles
2019 AFCON qualifiers Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Super Eagles NFF cancel Saudi Arabia friendly, set up Liberia as replacement
Maradona has sometimes had a touchy relationship with Mexico: he infuriated Mexicans in June when he said the country did not deserve to host the 2026 World Cup, which it was awarded along with the United States and Canada
Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico