Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have unveiled Nigerian born attacking midfielder Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park as part of their youth set-up.

Marvin Olawale 18-years-old and was given birth to on March 7, 2000, in Palma de Mallorca in Spain.

His two surnames Akinlabi and Park come from his parents, his father a Nigerian while his mother is South Korean.

A statement on the Real Madrid website confirms his inclusion in the Real Madrid youth set up.

It reads, “An attacking-minded midfielder who is a danger when he joins the attack, his ability in one-on-one situations also makes him a threat.

“He took his first steps in the game in his native Balearic Islands and possesses a very direct style, which fully exploits his pace and power. He also has fine ability with both feet.”

Before he moved to the famed Real Madrid Castilla in 2016, Marvin had his development at various clubs sides such as Sporting Ciudad de Palma, Tranmere Rovers, Sporting Ciudad de Palma, La Salle, and Es Jonquet Penya Arrabal.

Still, in his formative years as a professional footballer, Marvin is eligible to play for three countries.

Nigeria through his father, South Korea through his mother and Spain where he was born.

Based on the potential of Marvin, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick will aim to integrate him to the national team as they have done for youngsters born abroad.

However, they should expect to face stiff competition from the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Korea Football Association who will want a talent such as Marvin in their ranks.