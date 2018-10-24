Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi is making a name for himself at the Real Madrid U-18 team after another impressive performance against Viktoria Plzen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid play Marvin Akinlabi is doing well after promotion to the U-18 (Real Madrid)

Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, October 23.

The 18-year-old who moved to the famed Real Madrid Castilla, La Fabrica Cantera in 2016 was not named in the starting line up for the encounter.

Marvin Akinlabi play Marvin Akinkabi scored the second goal for Real Madrid (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

Real Madrid, however, faced a difficult fight to make it three consecutive wins in their UEFA Youth League group.

The Spanish side took the lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano as early as the fifth minute through Miguel Baeza Pérez as they ended the first half with the lead.

Marvin Akinlabi play Real Madrid made it three consecutive wins in the UEFA Youth League (Real Madrid)

On resumption of the halftime break Gabriel, a substitute equalised for Viktoria Plzen in the 54th minute.

After being pegged back Marvin was introduced for Real Madrid and he had an instant impact with virtually his first touch he put the Spanish side back in front in the 56th minute.

Marvin Akinlabi play Marvin Akinlabi is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Real Madrid)

Another substitute Krátký put the visitors back level in the 58th minute before Rodrigo Rodrigues scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 62nd minute as they killed off the team from the Czech Republic.

Marvin who is rumoured to be called up to Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles is expected to return to action when Real Madrid travel away to face Viktoria Plzen in the second leg scheduled for Wednesday, November 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet
2 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet
3 3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who...bullet

Related Articles

Lateef Oladokun Omidiji Meet 15-yr old wonder kid who turned down America to play for Nigeria
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year
Jordan Aina Brother of Super Eagles defender signs for Chelsea
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park Real Madrid unveil Nigerian-born attacking midfielder for their youth team
Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo Players of Nigerian descent get contract extension at Arsenal
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 beat Mauritania 5-0, qualify for Niger 2019
Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup final
Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent Nigeria
UEFA Youth League Champions League Barcelona beat Chelsea to lift title
Faustino Anjorin Nigerian-born midfielder inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup victory

Football

Paulo Dybala
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Luis Suarez and children
Suarez welcomes 3rd child with partner Sofia Balbi
Simeon Nwankwo
Simy Nwankwo's overhead kick nominated for Goal of the Season in Italy
An escalator collapsed at the "Repubblica" metro station in Rome, injuring more than 20 people.
Football More than 20 injured in Rome escalator collapse
X
Advertisement