Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi is making a name for himself at the Real Madrid U-18 team after another impressive performance against Viktoria Plzen.
The 18-year-old who moved to the famed Real Madrid Castilla, La Fabrica Cantera in 2016 was not named in the starting line up for the encounter.
Real Madrid, however, faced a difficult fight to make it three consecutive wins in their UEFA Youth League group.
The Spanish side took the lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano as early as the fifth minute through Miguel Baeza Pérez as they ended the first half with the lead.
On resumption of the halftime break Gabriel, a substitute equalised for Viktoria Plzen in the 54th minute.
After being pegged back Marvin was introduced for Real Madrid and he had an instant impact with virtually his first touch he put the Spanish side back in front in the 56th minute.
Another substitute Krátký put the visitors back level in the 58th minute before Rodrigo Rodrigues scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 62nd minute as they killed off the team from the Czech Republic.
Marvin who is rumoured to be called up to Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles is expected to return to action when Real Madrid travel away to face Viktoria Plzen in the second leg scheduled for Wednesday, November 7.