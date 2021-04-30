RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Marseille's European hopes hit by Strasbourg draw

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Great strike: Strasbourg's Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic puts his team ahead

Great strike: Strasbourg's Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic puts his team ahead Creator: Christophe SIMON
Great strike: Strasbourg's Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic puts his team ahead AFP

Marseille's hopes of squeezing into the Europa League next season were shattered on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

The result left Marseille in sixth place on 56 points and with no chance of making the top four.

Their only hope now is to pip Lens for a spot in the lower level Europa Conference League.

Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic headed Strasbourg into a 73rd-minute lead before Dario Benedetto rescued a point for Marseille four minutes from time.

"It was not easy against a well-organised team," said Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"Fortunately we were able to equalise but we didn't have the capacity to do better. 

"Our opponents neutralised us, we couldn't put our game plan in place and so it was frustrating."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims