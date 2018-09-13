news

Mariano Diaz is officially a Real Madrid player after the La Liga side completed a transfer to bring the forward back from French Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The youngster has been given the legendary number seven formally occupied about Cristiano Ronaldo who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Here are 5 things to know about Mariano Diaz

1. Mariano Diaz is 25-years-old

Mariano Díaz Mejía was born in Premià de Mar, Spain on August 1, 1993, which makes him 25-years-old.

2. Mariano’s club career

Mariano started his development as a professional player with the youth team of Spanish La Liga giants Espanyol de Barcelona where he was from 2002 till 2006.

He moved to another Catalonian outfit Premià from 2006–2008 and spent one year at Sánchez Llibre.

In 2009 he moved to Catalonian outfit Club de Fútbol Badalona, where he was spotted by the Real Madrid.

He moved through the Real Madrid Academy C and B ranks between 2012 and 2016 where he contributed 50 goals in a total of 90 appearances.

Real Madrid stats

He made a total of eight appearances for the first team set of Real Madrid during that period as was unable to break into Zinedine Zidane 's team.

After consistent performances for the youth team, he opted to leave for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and scored 18 goals in 37 appearances in his debut season.

3. Mariano and Spain

Mariano was born in Spain and is still eligible to play for the La Furia Roja senior national team.

His mother, however, hails for the Dominican Republic and is from San Juan de la Maguana.

He played for the Dominican Republic in an international friendly game against Haiti in 2015 but declined a call-up for a competitive match to preserve his eligibility for Spain.

4. Mariano’ style of play

Mariano is an out an out striker, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who can operate on either flank or in a central position.

He has shown that he is a good goal scorer so his track record shows that with adequate service he will bang in the goals.

At 6 ft 0 inches and a good body build, Mariano is an aggressive and imposing centre forward who can dominate in the box.

In Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio, Mariano will get the needed supply from the wide areas but faces a stiff competition for the central role in French star Karim Benzema.

New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui , however, will have a goal supply on the bench and also the option to play the two up front.

Mariano Diaz stats

5. Mariano’s personal life and awards

Mariano is yet to win any laurels on the international scene as he is yet to sort out his preferred country to represent.

However, during his the one season, he spent with the Real Madrid first team he won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.