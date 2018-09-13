Here are the things to know about the forward brought in to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The youngster has been given the legendary number seven formally occupied about Cristiano Ronaldo who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus during the summer transfer window.
Mariano Díaz Mejía was born in Premià de Mar, Spain on August 1, 1993, which makes him 25-years-old.
Mariano started his development as a professional player with the youth team of Spanish La Liga giants Espanyol de Barcelona where he was from 2002 till 2006.
He moved to another Catalonian outfit Premià from 2006–2008 and spent one year at Sánchez Llibre.
In 2009 he moved to Catalonian outfit Club de Fútbol Badalona, where he was spotted by the Real Madrid.
He moved through the Real Madrid Academy C and B ranks between 2012 and 2016 where he contributed 50 goals in a total of 90 appearances.
He made a total of eight appearances for the first team set of Real Madrid during that period as was unable to break into Zinedine Zidane's team.
After consistent performances for the youth team, he opted to leave for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and scored 18 goals in 37 appearances in his debut season.
Mariano was born in Spain and is still eligible to play for the La Furia Roja senior national team.
His mother, however, hails for the Dominican Republic and is from San Juan de la Maguana.
He played for the Dominican Republic in an international friendly game against Haiti in 2015 but declined a call-up for a competitive match to preserve his eligibility for Spain.
Mariano is an out an out striker, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who can operate on either flank or in a central position.
He has shown that he is a good goal scorer so his track record shows that with adequate service he will bang in the goals.
At 6 ft 0 inches and a good body build, Mariano is an aggressive and imposing centre forward who can dominate in the box.
In Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio, Mariano will get the needed supply from the wide areas but faces a stiff competition for the central role in French star Karim Benzema.
New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, however, will have a goal supply on the bench and also the option to play the two up front.
Mariano is yet to win any laurels on the international scene as he is yet to sort out his preferred country to represent.
However, during his the one season, he spent with the Real Madrid first team he won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.
While Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane turned down the opportunity to replace Ronaldo at Madrid, Mariano accepted the challenge even when Asensio turned down the number seven jersey and should make his debut against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, September 15.