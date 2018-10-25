Pulse.ng logo
Marcelo delivers Real boost ahead of Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid defender Marcelo trained on Thursday, according to pictures posted by the club, and could be fit to face Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.

Marcelo suffered an injury against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday. play

Marcelo took a kick to his right ankle late on during Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, casting doubt over his involvement in the upcoming Clasico at Camp Nou.

However, photos published on the club website showed Marcelo training, and playing with the ball, without any visible strapping around his foot.

Marcelo insisted he was "fine" after the Champions League match at Santiago Bernabeu but the Brazilian underwent tests on Wednesday.

His recovery would be a boost to Madrid, who face Barca after winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.

