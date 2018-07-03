Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Marcelo, Costa back training for Brazil ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Football Marcelo, Costa back training for Brazil ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Brazil were given a boost in the build-up to their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium as Marcelo and Douglas Costa both took part in training on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Douglas Costa in training with the Brazil squad in Sochi on Tuesday play

Douglas Costa in training with the Brazil squad in Sochi on Tuesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil were given a boost in the build-up to their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium as Marcelo and Douglas Costa both took part in training on Tuesday.

"Good news! Douglas Costa was released to return to training with the rest of the squad and took part in today's activity," said the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on their Twitter account, @CBF_Futebol.

The Juventus winger has only featured once in Brazil's campaign in Russia so far, coming off the bench in the 2-0 victory against Costa Rica in their second group outing.

He suffered a thigh injury in that game and missed the wins over Serbia in their last group match, and Mexico in the last 16 on Monday.

Brazil won both games 2-0 and now face Belgium in the last eight in Kazan on Friday.

Marcelo missed the Mexico game with a back problem, with Filipe Luis filling in at left-back in his absence.

Tite's squad are due to train at their base in Sochi on Russia's Black Sea coast for the last time on Wednesday, before heading to Kazan ahead of the Belgium clash.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will miss that game due to suspension, with Fernandinho of Manchester City expected to replace him in the starting line-up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Amaju Pinnick
NFF Breaking down the Pinnick, Giwa drama at the Glass House
Here are the reactions as Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 of clash played on Tuesday, July 3.
World Cup 2018 Twitter brand Sweden 'boring' as they knockout Switzerland
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates his winning goal against Switzerland in the World Cup last 16
Football Sweden book place in World Cup quarter-finals after edging past Switzerland