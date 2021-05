Maradona's medical team face manslaughter investigation over star's death: source

The accused -- who include Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz -- potentially face eight to 25 years in prison.

The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona's death from a heart attack last year at the age of 60, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General's Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.

That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death, which came just weeks after he underwent brain surgery on a blood clot.

"After so many injustices, the case has come full circle," the source told AFP.

The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and will be questioned by investigators between May 31 and June 14.

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father's deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions by his doctors, but that they knew the former Barcelona and Napoli star would die and did nothing to prevent it.

The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the final months of his life.

Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that "the signs of life risk" shown by Maradona were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was "plagued by deficiencies and irregularities".

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.