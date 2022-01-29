Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Sadio Mane scored before going off with a head injury against Cape Verde

Senegal star Sadio Mane has returned to training ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea after suffering suspected concussion in their last match.

"He's doing well," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday, suggesting the Liverpool forward would be available despite taking a heavy blow to the head in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the last 16.

"He resumed training yesterday. We're gradually following his development and he's going to train today."

Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off as a result. Mane stayed on the pitch and scored the opening goal a few minutes later but was eventually substituted.

"The clash between the two players was a serious one, but he's a top-level athlete who knows his own body very well," said Cisse, explaining his decision to allow Mane to initially carry on playing.

"When the clash happened he continued to play, our doctors came onto the pitch, the referee was there too. He was still conscious, the proof was him scoring the first goal.

"He still had his wits about him when he came off. There was no alert on the bench that pushed us to make a change. But I can reassure you, the health of Sadio Mane and of all the players is very important.

"We've never gambled with the health of our players, the result will not be placed on top of that."

Cisse also revealed that Bamba Dieng, who scored the second goal in injury time against Cape Verde, had been held out of training on Thursday and Friday as a precaution with a minor knock.

