Mane hails Salah 'mental strength' after World Cup heartache

Sadio Mane said Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah has the mental strength to bounce back from injury and World Cup heartache, revealing Saturday that he sent him a message of support.

  • Published:
Sadio Mane (right) consoles Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured during the Champions League final

Sadio Mane (right) consoles Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured during the Champions League final

(AFP/File)
Salah and Egypt are already out of contention in Russia with a group game still to play.

Liverpool's top scorer last season missed the defeat to Uruguay with a shoulder injury suffered in last month's Champions League final.

He returned for Egypt's 3-1 loss against the hosts but was not at his sharpest despite scoring a penalty.

Speaking ahead of Senegal's clash with Japan on Sunday, Salah's Liverpool forward partner Mane said: "I sent him a message a week ago, or a bit less. He is a player who really wanted to play at this World Cup but unfortunately he arrived with an injury.

"I wish him the best. He is very strong mentally and fought hard to come back for his country but unfortunately they struggled.

"But that is football -- you have to live with it. It is normal to have difficulties and now he is going to have to prepare for next season."

Salah, who hit 44 goals for Liverpool in his debut season, suffered the injury in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid when Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the floor.

