RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mancini makes one change to Italy team for Switzerland game

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico

Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico Creator: Ettore Ferrari
Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico AFP

Roberto Mancini made just one change to his starting line-up on Wednesday as Italy look to seal a last-16 place at Euro 2020 with victory against Switzerland in Rome.

Recommended articles

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo comes into a back four in place of the injured Alessandro Florenzi who suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 win over Turkey last Friday.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile once again leads Italy's three-man attack, flanked by wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.

Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli starts in midfield alongside Jorginho and Nicolo Barella, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti still recovering from a knee injury.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic opted for the same starting XI as the team who were held 1-1 by Wales in their opener in Baku.

Captain Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to Roma next season from Arsenal, Atalanta's Remo Freuler and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri all start in midfield.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

Switzerland (3-4-1-2)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wales beat Turkey to close on Euro 2020 knockout stage

Mancini makes one change to Italy team for Switzerland game

Wales secure crucial win as Italy eye Euro 2020 knockouts

Bale says Wales in 'great position' for last 16 after Turkey win

Italian graphic artist designs homage to Denmark's Eriksen

Rashford would relish Euro 2020 showdown with Ronaldo

Russia's Fernandes avoids spinal injury after Euro 2020 fall

Dutch eye last-16 spot amid ongoing debate over playing style

FIFPro asks UEFA why Pavard played on after being 'knocked out'