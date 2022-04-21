PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool fans paid a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Liverpool fans after they paid a special tribute to him and his family on Tuesday.

Recommended articles
Ronaldo and wife
Ronaldo and wife Pulse

Ronaldo was absent as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old missed the embarrassing defeat after the death of his newborn son on Monday.

However, despite the rivalry between the two teams, Liverpool fans showed class when Anfield paid an emotional tribute to Ronaldo in the seventh minute with a round of applause, while chanting "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son
Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

The Portuguese player has now responded in glowing terms, thanking the the fans for their "respect and compassion".

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield," he posted on his official Instagram page.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Odion Ighalo has given Nigerian advice about stress

    'Stress comes from trying to do it all on your own' - Odion Ighalo offers word of advice to Nigerians

  • Chelsea sale

    Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton linked to new Chelsea buy bid

  • Nigeria's most likely candidates for the Premier League Hall of Fame

    Who will be the first Nigerian to enter the PL Hall of Fame?

Recommended articles

'Stress comes from trying to do it all on your own' - Odion Ighalo offers word of advice to Nigerians

'Stress comes from trying to do it all on your own' - Odion Ighalo offers word of advice to Nigerians

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton linked to new Chelsea buy bid

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton linked to new Chelsea buy bid

Who will be the first Nigerian to enter the PL Hall of Fame?

Who will be the first Nigerian to enter the PL Hall of Fame?

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

'Finish 8th' - Paul Scholes says Erik ten Hag will need time

'Finish 8th' - Paul Scholes says Erik ten Hag will need time

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.