Manchester United's new coach Ten Hag gets Ajax replacement

Jidechi Chidiezie
Schreuder, who played for FC Twente and Hoffenheim until retiring in 2009, has previously coached at Vitesse, Ajax, and Barcelona.

Ajax has announced that Erik Ten Hag's role at the club will be taken over by Alfred Schreuder, the manager of Club Bruges.

Schreuder, a 49-year-old Dutchman, signed a two-year contract with the possibility of a one-year extension.

"I'm excited to return here," said Schreuder, who served as Ten Hag's assistant last season.

Speaking to Ajax after the announcement, Schreuder said, "I wish to win prizes here in Amsterdam, with a team that plays attractive football, with a good balance between experienced top players and very big talents."

Schreuder, who played for FC Twente and Hoffenheim until retiring in 2009, has previously coached at Vitesse, Ajax, and Barcelona.

"I'm also happy that we now have clarity concerning this important position within the club," Edwin van der Sar, CEO of Ajax said following the announcement.

"The selection of the first team will also be shaped in the coming period."

Ajax won the league and cup double in 2018-19 as well as 2020-21 under Ten Hag. On Sunday, they meet Vitesse in their final game of the season.

Ten Hag, who guided Ajax to the Eredivisie title with a match to spare on Wednesday, will join Manchester United at the conclusion of the season.

Ten Hag addressed Ajax's media ahead of his new task with the historic Premier League winners, emphasising three essential elements.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” Ten Hag stated after United announced his new position, also revealing that leaving Ajax is "a difficult thing to do".

The Manchester United manager has only coached one Super Eagles star in his career so far: Cyriel Dessers at Utrecht, and could possibly look to bring him to Old Trafford when he arrives in the summer.

