PHOTO STORY: How Maguire dressed for his wedding after leaving Manchester United training

Jidechi Chidiezie
Manchester United captain got married to Fern Hawkins on Thursday in Manchester

Maguire marries Fern Hawkins
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire on Thursday, left the Carrington training ground to go marry his long-term partner Fern Hawkins, in a simple and low-key event.

According to a Mirror report, the 29-year-old who has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks as his side failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, headed straight to the Registry Office in Manchester to marry Hawkins: his friend of over 10 years.

Harry Maguire arriving at the Registry Office
Harry Maguire arriving at the Registry Office
Fern Hawkins arriving at the ceremony
Fern Hawkins arriving at the ceremony

Fern Hawkins's wedding ring. Maguire proposed in February 2018
Fern Hawkins's wedding ring. Maguire proposed in February 2018
Guests were reportedly informed of the Crewe Registry Office's location by text message just hours before the ceremony
Guests were reportedly informed of the Crewe Registry Office's location by text message just hours before the ceremony
Hawkins has known Maguire since they were both 18
Hawkins has known Maguire since they were both 18

Maguire and 29-year-old Hawkins were said to have made only their closest family and friends aware of the details, with a small group, attending Thursday's event.

The wedding: a private one had guests reportedly informed of the Crewe Registry Office's location by text message just hours before the ceremony.

The English international wedded in front of his Zoe and Alan, who had attended the ceremony from their house near Sheffield.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United via Getty Images)
Harry Maguire (Manchester United via Getty Images)

This summer, Maguire and Hawkins will renew their marital vows in a more beautiful ceremony in a chateau in France.

Laurence, 25, and Joe, 30, Maguire's brothers, as well as England teammate Jordan Pickford and Jordan's wife Megan Davison, who is a bridesmaid, will be in attendance.

Maguire has been together with Hawkins since they were 18 years old, and while he was still with Sheffield United's youth team. He got engaged to her in February 2018.

Following England's victory over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, Maguire was photographed with Hawkins, who was wearing an engagement ring.

This image of Maguire speaking to Hawkins took social media by storm last summer
This image of Maguire speaking to Hawkins took social media by storm last summer
Maguire and Hawkins have two daughters
Maguire and Hawkins have two daughters

The couple welcomed their first child, Lillie Saint Maguire, in April 2019, with Hawkins giving birth to Piper Rose, their second daughter, in May 2020.

