PHOTO STORY: How Maguire dressed for his wedding after leaving Manchester United training

According to a Mirror report, the 29-year-old who has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks as his side failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, headed straight to the Registry Office in Manchester to marry Hawkins: his friend of over 10 years.

Photos from Maguire's wedding

Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group, LLC via REUTERS

Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group, LLC via REUTERS

Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group, LLC via REUTERS

Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group, LLC via REUTERS

Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group, LLC via REUTERS

A Happy Maguire

Maguire and 29-year-old Hawkins were said to have made only their closest family and friends aware of the details, with a small group, attending Thursday's event.

The wedding: a private one had guests reportedly informed of the Crewe Registry Office's location by text message just hours before the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Reactions as Frenkie de Jong set to join Manchester United from Barcelona

The English international wedded in front of his Zoe and Alan, who had attended the ceremony from their house near Sheffield.

Getty Images

This summer, Maguire and Hawkins will renew their marital vows in a more beautiful ceremony in a chateau in France.

Laurence, 25, and Joe, 30, Maguire's brothers, as well as England teammate Jordan Pickford and Jordan's wife Megan Davison, who is a bridesmaid, will be in attendance.

Maguire has been together with Hawkins since they were 18 years old, and while he was still with Sheffield United's youth team. He got engaged to her in February 2018.

Maguire's viral 2018 photos with Hawkins

Following England's victory over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, Maguire was photographed with Hawkins, who was wearing an engagement ring.

Getty Images

Getty Images