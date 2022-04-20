PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United's Chief Scout and Head of Global Scouting to leave the club

It seems the revolution at Manchester United has truly started after the reports that two top scouts at the club are set to leave.

Manchester United have sacked their Chief Scout and Head of Global scouting, according to latest reports.

A report from the reputable the Athletic stated that Chief Scout, Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, the Global head, have left the club.

Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick
Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick Imago

A statement made available to the Athletic stated that Lawlor decided to step down from his role at the club, alongside Bout.

"[Jim] Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scout in the summer," the statement said.

"Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance for Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him."

Ralf Ragnick has admiitted that Manchester United would need to recruit heavily this summer
Ralf Ragnick has admiitted that Manchester United would need to recruit heavily this summer Pulse Sports

On the Global Head, the statement added;

"A respected figure within and outside Manchester United, Marcel [Bout] has played an important role as assistant coach and in the strengthening of our capabilities in recent years."

Lawlor will leave I'm the summer after 16 years at the club, while Bout has been at the club for eight years.

Their departure is expected to help Manchester United under the guidance of Director of Football, John Murtough, continue his aggressive plans to restructure the club.

Erik Ten Hang is set to be named as new Manchester United manager
Erik Ten Hang is set to be named as new Manchester United manager Pulse Sports

Murtough has already put his plans in motion after he reportedly reached agreement Erik Ten Hag to become the next permanent manager at the club.

