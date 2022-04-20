A report from the reputable the Athletic stated that Chief Scout, Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, the Global head, have left the club.

A statement made available to the Athletic stated that Lawlor decided to step down from his role at the club, alongside Bout.

"[Jim] Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scout in the summer," the statement said.

"Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance for Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him."

On the Global Head, the statement added;

"A respected figure within and outside Manchester United, Marcel [Bout] has played an important role as assistant coach and in the strengthening of our capabilities in recent years."

Lawlor will leave I'm the summer after 16 years at the club, while Bout has been at the club for eight years.

Their departure is expected to help Manchester United under the guidance of Director of Football, John Murtough, continue his aggressive plans to restructure the club.

