Manchester United youngster Musa Aigbomian dumps Nigeria for Spain

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Aigbomian a forward of Nigerian descent made his debut for Spain.

The 15-year-old made his first appearance for Spain's U16 national team known as La Rojita.

It was Spain's opening match of the Alfaz de Pí International Tournament against their counterparts from the Republic of Ireland.

Aigbomian was instrumental as Spain recorded a very convincing 3-0 win against Ireland.

The Manchester United product featured in the fixture for forty minutes. He was then substituted for Hugo Alba a Barcelona center forward.

When Aigbomian was substituted the game was still level. However, Spain scored three goals without reply in a ruthless second-half display.

Mohamed Dahmouni put Spain in front when he converted in the 61st minute.

Alba who came on for Musa doubled the advantage for Spain with their second goal finishing from close range in the 76th minute.

In the 78th minute, Jorge Castillo scored the third for Spain when he found the bottom corner.

Another player of Nigerian descent Nickson Okosun featured for the Republic of Ireland for the final thirty minutes.