Manchester United youngster Musa Aigbomian dumps Nigeria for Spain

Victor Musa Aigbomian has pledged his international allegiance to Spain.

Victor Musa
Victor Musa

A Manchester United youngster of Nigerian descent Victor Musa Aigbomian has decided to represent Spain at the international level.

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Aigbomian a forward of Nigerian descent made his debut for Spain.

The 15-year-old made his first appearance for Spain's U16 national team known as La Rojita.

It was Spain's opening match of the Alfaz de Pí International Tournament against their counterparts from the Republic of Ireland.

Aigbomian was instrumental as Spain recorded a very convincing 3-0 win against Ireland.

The Manchester United product featured in the fixture for forty minutes. He was then substituted for Hugo Alba a Barcelona center forward.

When Aigbomian was substituted the game was still level. However, Spain scored three goals without reply in a ruthless second-half display.

Victor Musa has decided to pledge his allegiance to Spain.
Victor Musa has decided to pledge his allegiance to Spain. Pulse Nigeria

Mohamed Dahmouni put Spain in front when he converted in the 61st minute.

Alba who came on for Musa doubled the advantage for Spain with their second goal finishing from close range in the 76th minute.

In the 78th minute, Jorge Castillo scored the third for Spain when he found the bottom corner.

Another player of Nigerian descent Nickson Okosun featured for the Republic of Ireland for the final thirty minutes.

The St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College product is expected to be in action for Spain when they take on Norway in their second group fixture scheduled for Saturday, November 27, 2021.

