Manchester United have made a good start to life under Erik ten Hag after making it two wins in two matches in the pre-season so far.
Red Hot Devils! Manchester United rout Melbourne as youngsters Zidane and Savage shine again
Two matches, two wins and eight goals scored for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, with youngsters Zidane and Savage impressing their new boss again.
United was made to work for the win after coming from a goal down to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 in Australia on Friday afternoon.
The Red Devils started on the front foot but it was the home side, Melbourne who broke the deadlock following a devastating counter-attacking goal from Christopher Ikonomidis as early as the fifth minute.
Ten Hag’s Devils remained calm despite going behind by dominating the game with the home side pegged back in their half.
Just before the break, two goals in the space of two minutes from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial completely changed the game in United’s favour.
McTominay equalised in the 43rd minute courtesy of a wicked deflection before Martial finished off a sleek move from United to give the Devils a 2-1 lead at the break.
As was the case against Liverpool in the first game on Tuesday, Eth changed his entire team heading into the second 45, with most of the youngsters coming in and Marcus Rashford as captain.
United continued from where they stopped in the first, very dominant but waited until the 78th minute for the next goal as Eric Bailly set up Rashford with an excellent through ball to make it 3-1.
Another substitute, Tahith Chong wrapped up proceedings at the Cricket Ground with United’s fourth of the day.
United youngsters turn on the style led by Zidane and Savage
It was another day to see Manchester United academy stars turn out for the first team and they didn’t disappoint.
After an outstanding performance against rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage came on to replace the duo of McT and Fred respectively.
The youngsters didn’t disappoint their manager or fans as they kept things going for United with their amazing passing, control and football intelligence.
Both midfielders have turned out to be the biggest beneficiaries of the United tour so far.
However, they were not alone this time against Melbourne, with others like Amad, Chong, who scored the fourth goal, Ethan Laird and new signing, Tyrell Malacia all making positive impressions in the win.
