The chips continue to fall for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood with the club's kit shop now offering to cover the costs of replacing fans' shirts that have the striker's name on them.
In the woods - Southgate, United kit shop dump Greenwood
Manchester United, Nike, EA Sports, and the England national team have all cut ties with Mason Greenwood
Greenwood is accused of alleged rape, assault, suspicion of sexual assault, and threat to kill of girlfriend Harriet Robson.
Fans can dump Greenwood shirt for free
In the latest development of the case, The Sun reported that Manchester United will swap the 20-year-old's shirts for free for fans who want to.
Following the England international's arrest, the Old Trafford side released a statement distancing the club from Greenwood and suspending him from any activities with the club.
The statement read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.
“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”
Southgate will not pick Greenwood for the national team
The Sun also reported that England national team manager Gareth Southgate will not consider Greenwood for Three Lions' selection till the allegations levied against the striker are cleared off.
Greenwood has made only one appearance for the Three Lions, playing 12 minutes as a substitute in a Nations League game against Iceland on September 5, 2020.