In the woods - Southgate, United kit shop dump Greenwood

Greenwood is accused of alleged rape, assault, suspicion of sexual assault, and threat to kill of girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Fans can dump Greenwood shirt for free

In the latest development of the case, The Sun reported that Manchester United will swap the 20-year-old's shirts for free for fans who want to.

Following the England international's arrest, the Old Trafford side released a statement distancing the club from Greenwood and suspending him from any activities with the club.

The statement read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Southgate will not pick Greenwood for the national team

The Sun also reported that England national team manager Gareth Southgate will not consider Greenwood for Three Lions' selection till the allegations levied against the striker are cleared off.