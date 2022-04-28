Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at the Old Trafford we would never forget

Jidechi Chidiezie
Chelsea forward Fernando Torres gave the Premier League, one of the worst misses of all time in September 2011, at the Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Chelsea

With the Premier League season winding down, Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United with both sides, seeking a ticket to next season's UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of their Thursday night clash, Ralf Rangnick's side sits sixth in the league, six points outside of the Champions League places, but with more games played than Tottenham in fifth, and Arsenal in fourth.

Chelsea meanwhile, are safely in third, and would only hope they can finish nothing below that position at the end of the season.

When both English giants met last: in Stamford Bridge in November, the game ended in a stalemate as Jadon Sancho and Jorginho scored to see both sides share the spoils in a high-intensity affair.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last November Pulse Nigeria

During previous seasons, both United and Chelsea played countless extremely entertaining and important games, often neck and neck at the top of the standings.

But what three will go down as the most memorable, played at Old Trafford?

A game at the Old Trafford in November 2005 was a no-way for Jose Mourinho, as Chelsea's 40-match unbeaten run, came to a halt.

Scottish midfielder Darren Fletcher: the only goal scorer in the game, sent a looping header over goalkeeper Petr Cech to force the Blues to a rare defeat.

Darren Fletcher celebrates his goal for Manchester United over Chelsea Getty Images

The win, saw the Red Devils climb six places to third, leaving them 10 points behind Chelsea, with a game in hand on the league leaders. Chelsea eventually won the league that season - their second Premier League title.

While this game is not often remembered for the scoreline, or the teams involved, it still goes down as one of the most unforgettable games between these sides at the Old Trafford.

It was a game in which Chelsea forward Fernando Torres gave the Premier League, one of the worst misses of all time.

Chelsea's Fernando Torres after his miss Reuters

United had raced into a three-goal lead by half-time thanks to Chris Smalling, Nani and Wayne Rooney. But while the Blues tried to claw their way back after Torres had already scored for 3-1, the Spaniard somehow blasted a great chance for a brace horribly wide, after having rounded David de Gea and had the goal, wide open.

Ahead of the end of the 2009/10 Premier League season, Manchester United were looking to win their fourth consecutive Premier League title, while Chelsea were looking for their first trophy under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The game at Old Trafford: a title decider, saw the Blues dominate for most of the match. Goals from Joe Cole and Didier Drogba gave them a 2-0 lead, and Federico Macheda scored in the 81st minute to cause some panic attacks. However, it was too little, too late, as Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners.

That win helped them to their third Premier League title - a fourth English title.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Didier Drogba