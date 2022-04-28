Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at the Old Trafford we would never forget

Ahead of their Thursday night clash, Ralf Rangnick's side sits sixth in the league, six points outside of the Champions League places, but with more games played than Tottenham in fifth, and Arsenal in fourth.

Chelsea meanwhile, are safely in third, and would only hope they can finish nothing below that position at the end of the season.

When both English giants met last: in Stamford Bridge in November, the game ended in a stalemate as Jadon Sancho and Jorginho scored to see both sides share the spoils in a high-intensity affair.

During previous seasons, both United and Chelsea played countless extremely entertaining and important games, often neck and neck at the top of the standings.

But what three will go down as the most memorable, played at Old Trafford?

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, November 2005

A game at the Old Trafford in November 2005 was a no-way for Jose Mourinho, as Chelsea's 40-match unbeaten run, came to a halt.

Scottish midfielder Darren Fletcher: the only goal scorer in the game, sent a looping header over goalkeeper Petr Cech to force the Blues to a rare defeat.

The win, saw the Red Devils climb six places to third, leaving them 10 points behind Chelsea, with a game in hand on the league leaders. Chelsea eventually won the league that season - their second Premier League title.

Manchester United 3-1 Chelsea, September 2011

While this game is not often remembered for the scoreline, or the teams involved, it still goes down as one of the most unforgettable games between these sides at the Old Trafford.

It was a game in which Chelsea forward Fernando Torres gave the Premier League, one of the worst misses of all time.

United had raced into a three-goal lead by half-time thanks to Chris Smalling, Nani and Wayne Rooney. But while the Blues tried to claw their way back after Torres had already scored for 3-1, the Spaniard somehow blasted a great chance for a brace horribly wide, after having rounded David de Gea and had the goal, wide open.

Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea, April 2010

Ahead of the end of the 2009/10 Premier League season, Manchester United were looking to win their fourth consecutive Premier League title, while Chelsea were looking for their first trophy under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The game at Old Trafford: a title decider, saw the Blues dominate for most of the match. Goals from Joe Cole and Didier Drogba gave them a 2-0 lead, and Federico Macheda scored in the 81st minute to cause some panic attacks. However, it was too little, too late, as Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners.