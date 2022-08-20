Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

The 23-year-old has shied away from committing his future to Ajax this summer.

Reports have now claimed that the Brazilian international has gone on strike in a bid to force through a £72.3million move to Old Trafford.

When asked if he could give fans of the Dutch giants any guarantees that he would still be an Ajax player when the transfer window closes at the end of the month, he was quoted to have said: He answered: “No, to be perfectly honest, I can't.''

“What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone.

“In the end, God determines my future. “If we all decide that I will stay here, then I know that this is the best thing for me and the club. It’s not like I have to leave.'' Antony added.

“I wear the shirt with pride and from day one I feel at home.

“Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.”

“I am very happy at Ajax, I have a contract until the summer of 2025 and I will give everything for this beautiful club for every second.'' he submitted in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf via The Mirror.

United reportedly launched a bid that would see them pay £63.8million up front and a further £8.3million in add-ons.

However, Ajax immediately rejected the offer and insisted that the 23-year-old is not for sale.

But Antony is understood to be very keen on reuniting with his former boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

When hen he reported for duty at his club’s De Toekomst training ground on Friday, he reportedly informed Alfred Schreuder that he wasn’t mentally prepared to train.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian attacker worked out in the gym while Schreuder put the rest of his squad through their paces in preparation for the clash at Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Ajax have refused to comment on claims that Antony had lost motivation to train due to his desire to exit the club.