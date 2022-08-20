TRANSFERS

Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Antony has refused to publicly commit himself to Ajax and has now taken action in a bid to force a move to Manchester United this summer.

Ajax star Antony, is trying to force a move to Man United according to reports
Ajax star Antony, is trying to force a move to Man United according to reports

Manchester United target Antony, has continued to garner widespread speculation about his future.

The 23-year-old has shied away from committing his future to Ajax this summer.

Reports have now claimed that the Brazilian international has gone on strike in a bid to force through a £72.3million move to Old Trafford.

When asked if he could give fans of the Dutch giants any guarantees that he would still be an Ajax player when the transfer window closes at the end of the month, he was quoted to have said: He answered: “No, to be perfectly honest, I can't.''

Ajax Winger Antony
Ajax Winger Antony Imago

“What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone.

“In the end, God determines my future. “If we all decide that I will stay here, then I know that this is the best thing for me and the club. It’s not like I have to leave.'' Antony added.

“I wear the shirt with pride and from day one I feel at home.

“Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.”

“I am very happy at Ajax, I have a contract until the summer of 2025 and I will give everything for this beautiful club for every second.'' he submitted in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf via The Mirror.

Ajax winger Antony has scored 12 goals and created 10 assists in all competitions for Ajax this season
Ajax winger Antony has scored 12 goals and created 10 assists in all competitions for Ajax this season Imago

United reportedly launched a bid that would see them pay £63.8million up front and a further £8.3million in add-ons.

However, Ajax immediately rejected the offer and insisted that the 23-year-old is not for sale.

But Antony is understood to be very keen on reuniting with his former boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

When hen he reported for duty at his club’s De Toekomst training ground on Friday, he reportedly informed Alfred Schreuder that he wasn’t mentally prepared to train.

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring in Antony to United from Ajax this summer
Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring in Antony to United from Ajax this summer Imago

Meanwhile, the Brazilian attacker worked out in the gym while Schreuder put the rest of his squad through their paces in preparation for the clash at Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Ajax have refused to comment on claims that Antony had lost motivation to train due to his desire to exit the club.

But the Ajax star has also admitted that it has been hard to watch his former boss struggle at his new job.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Super Eagles not seeking revenge against Ghana - Yusuf

Super Eagles not seeking revenge against Ghana - Yusuf

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke's effort is not enough as Hertha Berlin's winless run continue

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke's effort is not enough as Hertha Berlin's winless run continue

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash