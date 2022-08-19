Manchester United register interest in Napoli star

The Red Devils have found it hard to seal deals for their priority targets so far despite signing the likes of Tyrel Malacia, Christian Eriksen as well as Lisandro Martinez.

United began their Premier League campaign in the worst possible way. The Red Devils lost both of their opening fixtures in embarassing fashion - a stern wake up call for Ten Hag and his side.

The club have also had to deal with the departure of their most prolific attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old superstar's future continues to be in the air with the Portuguese reportedly wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United target Hirving Lozano from Napoli

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in the services of Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

AFP

Erik ten Hag is hoping to reinforce his attack before the close of the window and has reportedly identified the Mexican attacker as a potential addition to his side according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

United boss Erik ten Hag is said to have been a fan of the 27-year-old since his time in the Eredivise with PSV.

The winger is also said to be happy at Napoli, but a huge offer from Man United could convince the player to make a summer switch.

Manchester United reach agreement in Casemiro

Meanwhile, multiple reports on Friday, confirmed that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The deal is set to cost in the excess of £60 million on a four-year contract agreement, with the option for a further year.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is understood to be keen on a move to Old trafford and has reportedly already said goodbye to his teammates after Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that his midfield star is in fact looking for a fresh challenge.

Pulse Nigeria

As quoted by the Mirror, Ancelotti explained: "Casemiro wants to try a new challenge, and I and the club understand that.

"After all, he's done for this club, we need to respect his decision. Casemiro is leaving but we have a lot of resources to replace him.

"There is no turning back, Casemiro has decided to try a new challenge. We want to wish him the very best. Just yesterday I realised that Casemiro is leaving, but our plans don't change - we'll compete for everything with or without Casemiro.'

pulse senegal

"I think Casemiro has been a key player for us, he was important to [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric - the combination was key to success.'