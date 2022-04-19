Manchester United to be without hat-trick hero Ronaldo against rivals Liverpool

United are visitors at Anfield later today to face Liverpool in a crucial Premier League match for both teams.

However, when both sides step to the Anfield pitch later this evening for the encounter, the 37-year-old will be a notable absentee due to a compensational leave granted to him following the death of his son on Monday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo said in a statement on his social media account on Monday.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ahead of the trip, Manchester United. through a statement, confirmed that the Portuguese legend will not feature against Jurgen Klopp's side given the painful loss.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,'' the statement read in part.

