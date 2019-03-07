Everyone including Manchester United fans was stunned on Twitter following the Red Devils’ 3-1 win away at Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, March 6.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a late one by Marcus Rashford from the spot earned Manchester United a win in Paris to progress to the quarterfinals.

It was an unlikely comeback by Manchester United who had lost the first leg round of 16 tie at home 0-2.

After their win, Twitter users were stunned as they reacted to the shocking result.

Man United's win dominates Twitter

Reactions from Manchester United’s win made up the top 20 trends on Twitter Nigeria as fans gave their feedback from the game in real time.

Rashford was the number two trending item on Twitter Nigeria after the game as fans praised him for his composure to give Manchester United the winning goal.

Gianluigi Buffon was also one of the trending items as fans tore him apart after his howler led to Manchester United’s second goal of the night. His Champions League curse also continued as this exit marked another season with the Big Ear for the veteran goalkeeper. Buffon has won everything in his 24-year but the Champions League continues to elude him.

'He bottled it'

Manchester United fans also had a few words for Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria on Twitter, their former star who played in both legs with a point to prove. He gave two assists in the win at Old Trafford two weeks ago but it was Manchester United fans that had the last laugh.

A stunned Neymar was shown on screen looking on with disbelief after the late penalty was given for a handball against Paris Saint-Germain. Although he wasn’t in action on the night, the moment the camera turned on him will surely be meme material for social media.