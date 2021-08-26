RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United star McTominay undergoes groin surgery

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United say they hope key midfielder Scott McTominay will return soon after the Scottish international underwent groin surgery

Manchester United say they hope key midfielder Scott McTominay will return soon after the Scottish international underwent groin surgery Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Manchester United say they hope key midfielder Scott McTominay will return soon after the Scottish international underwent groin surgery Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Scott McTominay has undergone groin surgery and misses this Sunday's Premier League clash with Wolves with his club Manchester United saying they "hope to have him back soon".

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old midfielder starred for United in the 5-1 whipping of Leeds in their opening Premier League fixture but was only able to play a bit part role as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Southampton last Sunday.

United will hope the Scottish international makes significant progress during the upcoming international break ahead of what will be a hectic club schedule following it.

"Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing," said the club in an official statement.

"Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue.

"We hope to have him back soon."

United have three league games in September –- against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

They play West Ham again in the League Cup and begin their Champions League group stage campaign.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Giroud left out of France squad as Deschamps names new faces

Euro 2016 champion Joao Mario earns Portugal recall

Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

No Real but plenty of youth - Luis Enrique names Spain World Cup qualifiers squad

Latifat Tijani wins gold in powerlifting for Nigeria’s first medal at 2020 Paralympic Games

Manchester United star McTominay undergoes groin surgery

Dumfries not feeling Hakimi pressure as summer pain fades at Inter

US keeper Turner star as MLS down Liga-MX in All Star Game

What next for Kane, Man City and Tottenham?