BREAKING

Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to an exclusive source, Manchester United are set to finalize the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the clubs next manager replacing Ralf Ragnick in the Old trafford dug-out.

Erik Ten Hang is set to be named as new Manchester United manager
Erik Ten Hang is set to be named as new Manchester United manager

According to latest reports, sources in UK and the Netherlands have told ESPN that Manchester United have decided on Ten Hag as their new manager.

Recommended articles

The source also says Ten Hang is ready to leave the Dutch champions to take charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ten Hang is close to becoming Manchester United's next coach (ESPN)
Ten Hang is close to becoming Manchester United's next coach (ESPN) Twitter

The 52-year-old, who was interviewed by United last month, had been on a four-man shortlist alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui.

Mauricio Pochettino was tipped to take up the coaching role at Man United
Mauricio Pochettino was tipped to take up the coaching role at Man United AFP

Sources have also told ESPN that while some at United considered PSG boss Pochettino, United's Chief executive Richard Arnold and United chairman Joel Glazer are in agreement that Ten Hag is the best candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge of the club since December 2021.

Ajax coach Eric ten hang
Ajax coach Eric ten hang Imago

Pochettino had initially been United's favoured candidate to replace Solskjaer, who was fired by United a month short of his third anniversary as manager last November.

United were fully aware that the 50-year-old Argentine would be open to a move to Old Trafford after struggling to impose himself on the job at PSG since taking charge midway through last season.

However, PSG's embarrassing Champions League exit at the round-of-16 stage against Real Madrid, having led 2-0 in the tie, didn't certainly help his cause with the United determined to avoid hiring a manager deemed to have failed in a recent role.

Sources have also added that Rene Meulensteen, first team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007-13, is one candidate being considered as Ten Hag's assistant.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hang is set to be named as new Manchester United manager

    Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

  • Nigerians react on social media to Nwakali's Huesca rvelation

    Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

  • Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

    Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Recommended articles

Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen arrives Napoli in private jet

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen arrives Napoli in private jet

'I will no longer suffer in silence' - Kelechi Nwakali blasts Huesca for terminating his contract

'I will no longer suffer in silence' - Kelechi Nwakali blasts Huesca for terminating his contract

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Kelechi Nwakali's woes continue as Huesca terminate his contract

Kelechi Nwakali
QATAR 2022

Nigerians missing as FIFA names controversial AFCON referee, 7 other Africans for World Cup

Sikazwe

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam
SUPER EAGLES

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021

Why staking on Manchester City v Atletico Madrid is a bad idea

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
LIGUE 1

RFI nominates Moses Simon for Marc Vivien Foe Award for Best African Player of the Year

Moses Simon Award (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
UCL

'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Thibaut Courtois spent four years at Chelsea before leaving for Real Madrid.

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners