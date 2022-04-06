Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

The source also says Ten Hang is ready to leave the Dutch champions to take charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old, who was interviewed by United last month, had been on a four-man shortlist alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui.

Sources have also told ESPN that while some at United considered PSG boss Pochettino, United's Chief executive Richard Arnold and United chairman Joel Glazer are in agreement that Ten Hag is the best candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge of the club since December 2021.

Pochettino had initially been United's favoured candidate to replace Solskjaer, who was fired by United a month short of his third anniversary as manager last November.

United were fully aware that the 50-year-old Argentine would be open to a move to Old Trafford after struggling to impose himself on the job at PSG since taking charge midway through last season.

However, PSG's embarrassing Champions League exit at the round-of-16 stage against Real Madrid, having led 2-0 in the tie, didn't certainly help his cause with the United determined to avoid hiring a manager deemed to have failed in a recent role.