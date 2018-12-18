United lost 1-3 to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, December 16 to make it their worst start to the season since 1990-1991.

With Manchester United 19 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool, the club on Tuesday, December 18 announced that they have parted ways with Mourinho.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said on their website.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho joined Manchester United in 2016 and won the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.