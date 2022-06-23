Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

David Ben
The Portuguese superstar could be set for a shock exit from Old trafford with a report claiming the Red devils attacker is worried about the club's a lack of movement in the transfer market

Ronaldo is reportedly worried about Man United's lack of transfer activity

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the headline summer signing for the Red Devils last season.

However, his return to Old Trafford didn't certainly go as planned with Manchester United ultimately missing out on Champions League football after a disappointing sixth-placed finish.

According to a report via Spanish outlet AS, the club's star man Ronaldo, is worried that his final season at Man Utd will be a repeat of the previous 12 months, with the report claiming that the Portuguese forwards is increasingly desperate to see new faces at the club.

The report states Ronaldo (37) is not actively looking elsewhere at the moment and he is still determined to see out the remainder of his two-year contract.

However, should United fail to add sufficient talent in the summer window, the prolific legend will be forced to assess his options.

New manager Erik ten Hag has been tasked with the job of turning the tide in the Red of Manchester but the club remains yet to announce their first arrival of the summer.

Even though Manchester United have been linked with a number of players this summer, rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have added world-class talents to their ranks with the mega-signings of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively.

With the 2022/23 season just six weeks away there seems to be a growing disconnect within the United dressing room.

United though, have been touted with moves for Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong and Ajax winger Antony but the Red Devils are yet to announce their first summer acquisition.

While Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, amongst others - are expected to leve the club following their contract expiry at Old Trafford.

